Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSTV

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 296.10% and a negative net margin of 664.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plus Therapeutics

In other news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 20,000 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $41,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.