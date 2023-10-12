PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PYPD opened at $4.00 on Thursday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
