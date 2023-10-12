PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PolyPid Price Performance

PYPD opened at $4.00 on Thursday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

PolyPid Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PolyPid by 514.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

