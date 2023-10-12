Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.50

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.52, with a volume of 104066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Post alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on POST

Post Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.