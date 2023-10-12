Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 652,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $621.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $31,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,190.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier Financial by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

