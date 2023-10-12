Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.48. 104,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 297,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 12.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

