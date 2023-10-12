Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectrum Brands in a report released on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

