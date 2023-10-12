Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Cut by Analyst

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.54. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 139.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.