Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Applied Digital Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 58.11%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APLD. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

