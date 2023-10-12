Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Issued By Zacks Research

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.53.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CVE opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.25. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The company has a market cap of C$52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.