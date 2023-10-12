Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Decreased by Analyst

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,433,000 after buying an additional 212,750 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3,165.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 832,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 807,003 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.