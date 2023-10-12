Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up to $33.30

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $34.23. Q2 shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 69,884 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $742,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,673,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,273,144. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

