Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

HII stock opened at $220.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

