Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stepan Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SCL opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Stepan has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.85 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

