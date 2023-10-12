Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Issued By B. Riley

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $8.00 on Thursday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $266.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,570.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 338,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 318,559 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 245.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 298,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,217 shares of company stock worth $119,302 over the last ninety days. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.