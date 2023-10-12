Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Issued By Zacks Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

LGND has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $58.87 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $96.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

