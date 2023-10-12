Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $41,748,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,733 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.