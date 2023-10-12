Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

