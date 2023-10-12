Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

LAZ opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 668.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 592,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 473,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,111.05%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

