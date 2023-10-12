Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Boosted by Zacks Research

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 36.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 14.4% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 60.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

