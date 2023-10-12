Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Cut by Analyst

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.5 %

KWR opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $495.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 24.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,482,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.21%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

