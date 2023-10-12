Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Lifted by Zacks Research

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Select Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $9,801,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

