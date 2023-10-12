Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

