Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By Zacks Research

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,825,000 after buying an additional 2,291,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.