Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Down 0.9 %

IMAX stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,316,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.