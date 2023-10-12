Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

United Airlines stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

