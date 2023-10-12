QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 108,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 113,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,489. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

