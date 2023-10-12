Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Reduced by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.22% of Qualys worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,395. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $165.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,459. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.