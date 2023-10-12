QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

