QuinStreet, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for QuinStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for QuinStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $9.31 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $509.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in QuinStreet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 50.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 714,303 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in QuinStreet by 156.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 689,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 63.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 866,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $119,650 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

