Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 3.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

