Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 2.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $49.34. Approximately 725,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,309,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.
Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.
The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
