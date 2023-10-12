Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $49.34. Approximately 725,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,309,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

