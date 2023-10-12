Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $836.90. 80,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,482. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $898.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.