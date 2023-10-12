Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 29,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,303,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

