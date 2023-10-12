Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (RPHM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 265.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPHM

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.92. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $12,236,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 107,135 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.