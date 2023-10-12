Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Up 4.2%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.55 and last traded at $162.95. 129,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 547,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.35.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. Repligen’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 39.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.6% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

