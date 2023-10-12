Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Republic Services worth $377,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $146.68. 160,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

