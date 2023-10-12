Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$168.20.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$148.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$151.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.99 and a 52-week high of C$175.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

