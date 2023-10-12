Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,037,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

