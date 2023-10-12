ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.90 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.20 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,679,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

