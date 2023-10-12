ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $202.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

NYSE RMD opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed has a 52-week low of $136.20 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

