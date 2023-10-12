Reviewing Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) & Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF)

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) and Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Builders FirstSource and Schweiter Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 4 10 0 2.71 Schweiter Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus target price of $147.77, suggesting a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Schweiter Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 10.04% 45.73% 20.24% Schweiter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Builders FirstSource and Schweiter Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $18.53 billion 0.80 $2.75 billion $12.91 9.15 Schweiter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Schweiter Technologies.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Schweiter Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name. The company also provides specialty building products and services, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trims, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboards, ceilings, cabinets, and hardware products; products turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. In addition, it offers software products, such as drafting, estimating, quoting, and virtual home design services, which provide software solutions to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and homebuilders. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets. It also provides lightweight composite elements for buses and coaches; lightweight chassis for city buses; high-quality baths and basins from thermoformed acrylic sheets; mats and balance pads for the fitness/sports and physio market; PET rigid foams for wind farm components; structural balsa wood for wind farm components; and greenhouse made of virtually unbreakable extruded multiwall polycarbonate sheets. The company serves the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets. It offers its products under the AIREX, ALUCOBOND, BALTEK, DIBOND, FOREX, GATOR, KAPA, PERSPEX, SINTRA, CRYLON, and CRYLUX brands. In addition, it is involved in the property management and management activities. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

