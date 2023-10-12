Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s current price.

RVMD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $554,982.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,381 shares of company stock worth $3,739,912. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

