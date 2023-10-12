Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) vs. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Head to Head Comparison

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CareDx and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CareDx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 4 2 0 2.33 Revvity 0 2 4 0 2.67

CareDx presently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 134.69%. Revvity has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.88%. Given CareDx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Revvity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -27.15% -19.84% -15.77% Revvity 29.19% 9.06% 4.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareDx and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CareDx and Revvity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $321.79 million 0.99 -$76.61 million ($1.56) -3.77 Revvity $2.84 billion 4.77 $569.18 million $6.54 16.66

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than CareDx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of CareDx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CareDx has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revvity beats CareDx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.