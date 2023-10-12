Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $458,353.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,353.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,139 shares of company stock worth $736,567 over the last ninety days. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 1,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.