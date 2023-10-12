RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $405,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.40. 1,834,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,511. The company has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.