RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.70. 194,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,940. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of -462.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.45.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.