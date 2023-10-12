RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.86. 105,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

