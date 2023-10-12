RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after buying an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after buying an additional 260,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.83. 614,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

