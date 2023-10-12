Riverpark Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 3.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $7,102,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 74.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Netflix by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.69 and its 200 day moving average is $393.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

